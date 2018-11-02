Where to Start Investing If You Are Still Paying Off Student Loans

On average, today's graduates typically enter the workforce with nearly $40,000 in student debt.

November 2, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the likelihood of young people investing even while holding staggering student debt. The prospect of putting more money aside when you are working at chipping away at years of loans can seem nearly impossible.

If you are able to invest, Town advises that money invested at a young age carries more value, since it has more time to compound. When investing, it's important to keep in mind that even small amounts can make a difference.

Moreover, if you want to move toward financial freedom, an important step is making an effort toward saving.

Click play to hear more.

Related: Here's the Closest Way to Successfully Time the Stock Market

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.