The Honest Company CEO Recommends Consulting Your Closest Teammates When You're Stuck in a Rut

Surrounding yourself with trustworthy people will serve your company all the better in tough times.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Brian Lee of the Honest Company on the defining traits of an entrepreneur, which he describes as a combination of being a builder, leader and creative problem solver. From there, stumbling upon that amazing idea, means getting it down on paper and preparing to arrange a team to nurture it. 

When your busienss does happen to hit a wall, Lee recommends scaling it with a team by reaching out to more experienced parties. You should reassure yourself that your colleagues have been in a similar position before and they may be able to help you through your own situation. Do not hold back and continue to ask for advice when you need it. 

Click the video to hear more Lee and Business Rockstars. 

