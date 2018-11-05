Business Coaching

A Business Coach May Just Be the Resource You Need to Refresh Your Company Mission

In this video, Brian Tracy lays out some of the benefits coaching may afford you.
According to Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy, many top executives consult with business coaches. Oftentimes, these business coaches are experienced entrepreneurs or business owners, who are years into nurturing their own companies.

Business coaches can be helpful to guide your decision-making and hone your talents. Business coaches can also help strengthen your mission and pinpoint what your busienss can do to develop and get moving in the right direction. Famously, many of the world's most successful entrepreneurs swear by having a business coach to guide them along the way (Tracy names Bill Gates and Steve Jobs as two).

So, it seems successful people get to where they are with a substantial boost from business coaches.

Click the video to hear more Tracy.

