(60-Second Video) Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Midterm Election Mega Billions!
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
- Elon Musk says Apple doesn't pass the yawn test anymore. In an interview with Recode, he said that yes, Apple still makes great phones, but it has stopped making products that "blow people's minds."
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported an almost $1 billion stock buyback, its first since 2012. Experts say it is a signal that the Oracle of Omaha just can’t find anything else worth buying.
- The midterm elections are tomorrow, and politicians on both sides of the aisle agree on one thing: this may be the most important election in our lifetimes. No matter which way the votes go tomorrow, this election has already cemented itself in history: a record-setting $5.2 billion was spent on campaigns.
Have a great day! And vote tomorrow!
Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Tech CEOs Lose $61 Billion