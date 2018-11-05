3 Things To Know

(60-Second Video) Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Midterm Election Mega Billions!

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Elon Musk says Apple doesn't pass the yawn test anymore. In an interview with Recode, he said that yes, Apple still makes great phones, but it has stopped making products that "blow people's minds."
  2. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported an almost $1 billion stock buyback, its first since 2012. Experts say it is a signal that the Oracle of Omaha just can’t find anything else worth buying.
  3. The midterm elections are tomorrow, and politicians on both sides of the aisle agree on one thing: this may be the most important election in our lifetimes. No matter which way the votes go tomorrow, this election has already cemented itself in history: a record-setting $5.2 billion was spent on campaigns.

Have a great day! And vote tomorrow!

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Tech CEOs Lose $61 Billion

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!