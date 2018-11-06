60-Second Video: Amazon Can't Choose Just One

3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
  • Rather than pick just one new headquarters, The New York Times reports that Amazon is going for a BOGO deal and choosing two cities for HQ2 and 3. The lucky locations are said to be New York’s Long Island City and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Va., a Washington suburb.
  • A verified Twitter account that was hacked posed as the real Elon Musk and got followers to hand over more than $150,000 in Bitcoin. The scam tweet claimed Musk was giving away 10,000 in the digital currency.
  • And Facebook has opened holiday pop-up shops in nine Macy’s locations. The Small Business Pop-ups feature 100 small brands that have found success on the social media platform.

Watch the previous video: Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Midterm Election Mega Billions!

