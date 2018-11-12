60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space

Here are three thing entrepreneurs should know today.

Ten years ago, Chinese internet giant Alibaba invented an online shopping holiday called Singles Day. It's worked out well for them. Yesterday, Singles day pulled in a record $30.7 billion. It took only 85 seconds for sales to hit the $1 billion mark. Watch out Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, space startup Rocket Lab successfully had its first commercial launch on Sunday. The rocket, called the Electron, is about a quarter the size of SpaceX’s Falcon 9, and only cost $5.7 million. The plan is for Rocket Lab rockets to deliver weekly payloads of small satellites into orbit. CEO Peter Beck calls them FedEX for space. Today we observe Veterans Day. According to the SBA, there are 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses in America that employ over 5 million people. To all the vets out there, we're amazed by your success and thank you for your service!

