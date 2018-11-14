Failure

Why Learning From Mistakes Is an Invaluable Experience for Business Owners

The founder of Paul Mitchell and Patrón Spirits talks about the times he failed.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with John Paul Dejoria, founder of Paul Mitchell and Patrón Tequila.

Dejoria talks about recognizing when you run up against failure (or as the exec calls it, a "challenge"), and then making sure you do not blame others or mull over over the past. The founder explains that he has had so many experiences with failure, he feels almost accustomed to it. It is failure which helped Dejoria pick up some of the most important lessons attached to being a business owner and entrepreneur. 

Click the video to hear more from Dejoria. 

