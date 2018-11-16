New Podcast Showcases Successful Female Founders

Socialfly's Stephanie Cartin shares her top business advice and why she and co-founder Courtney Spritzer are launching a podcast to help women boost their businesses.

November 16, 2018

Seven years ago, Stephanie Cartin and Courtney Spritzer quit their jobs to start Socialfly, a full-service social media agency specializing in influencer marketing, paid media and creative services. While they help their clients grow and scale every day, they will be the first to tell you a lot goes on behind the scenes that you don't see on social media.

To help you understand all of the moving parts that go into running a business, Cartin and Spritzer have launched The Entreprenista Podcast. In each episode, listeners will hear what successful businesswomen have to say. The initial lineup includes Sami Fishbein, co-founder of Betches Media, Samantha Wasser, co-founder of By Chloe, Dana Loia, founder of Dana's Bakery, and Hayley Paige, head dDesigner at JLM Couture. The Entreprenista Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and other top podcast providers.

