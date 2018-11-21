Artificial Intelligence

Sharp Problem-Solving Skills (and AI) Helped This Tech Company Secure Microsoft as a Partner

Kerry Liu speaks about how he and his team thought tactically about Rubikloud's positioning in the marketplace.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Rubikloud CEO and founder Kerry Liu talks about how the AI company uses data to help retailers solve their problems. 

In the beginnig of their time working with retailers, Liu was told by others that retail companies do not buy AI, they don't buy cloud systems -- they instead want to buy solutions to their stagnant revenue. 

In the end, Rubikloud went beyond simply positioning itself as an AI platform. Without the execution to back up its extensive research and science, Liu points out there would be no business. Rubikloud eventually was able to partner with Microsoft Azure, a cloud platform, to service a major retail company. 

Click the video to hear more from MaRS Discovery District and Liu.

