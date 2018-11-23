Positive Thinking

How to Be Positive (Willpower Not Required)

'Just be positive' is bad advice.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you’re struggling to find a positive thought, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel challenges you to look deeper than just your attitude. 

You can listen to all the motivational speeches you like, but if your body is in a state of nutritional deficiency, you don’t have the energy you need for your neurons to do the required psychological work to hold a positive outlook.

