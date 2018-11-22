This YouTuber Went From a 9-to-5 Job to Filming the Lives of Justin Bieber and Drake

For Rory Kramer, capturing the best of what life has to offer led him down an unexpected path to success.

In episode 13 of Gerard Adams' Leaders Create Leaders, the host interviews YouTuber and "professional life liver" Rory Kramer.

Kramer, who gained fame by creating exuberant and experiential online videos, explains to Adams he always wated to be living his fullest life. At one point, Kramer even found a full-time job working on distributing videos on DVD -- a job that Kramer only planned to work for two weeks but turned into four years. Eventually, Kramer was able to quit his job and begin promoting his videos across the country.

Eventually, one of Kramer's videos, a music video for the song "The Nights" by late DJ Avicii, took off and accumulated 400 million views. Kramer proclaimed himself a "professional life-liver" in a description of the video.

The video and its subsequent popularity made it possible for Kramer to continue to live his life outside of the 9-to-5 schedule. Kramer soon was able to leverage his viral fame as a filmmaker to begin documenting and filming the lives of celebrities. From there, his video-making skills lead to his own show on MTV, Dare to Live.

