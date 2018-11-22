Influencers

This YouTuber Went From a 9-to-5 Job to Filming the Lives of Justin Bieber and Drake

For Rory Kramer, capturing the best of what life has to offer led him down an unexpected path to success.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In episode 13 of Gerard Adams' Leaders Create Leaders, the host interviews YouTuber and "professional life liver" Rory Kramer. 

Kramer, who gained fame by creating exuberant and experiential online videos, explains to Adams he always wated to be living his fullest life. At one point, Kramer even found a full-time job working on distributing videos on DVD -- a job that Kramer only planned to work for two weeks but turned into four years. Eventually, Kramer was able to quit his job and begin promoting his videos across the country.  

Eventually, one of Kramer's videos, a music video for the song "The Nights" by late DJ Avicii, took off and accumulated 400 million views. Kramer proclaimed himself a "professional life-liver" in a description of the video.

The video and its subsequent popularity made it possible for Kramer to continue to live his life outside of the 9-to-5 schedule. Kramer soon was able to leverage his viral fame as a filmmaker to begin documenting and filming the lives of celebrities. From there, his video-making skills lead to his own show on MTV, Dare to Live.

Click the video to hear more from Kramer and Adams' discussion above.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel

