Why One Music Exec Created a New Platform for Musicians to Get Paid

Mike Heron, the founder of BeatHustle, shares how he is paving the way for a new music industry movement.

November 23, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Behind your favorite artists and well-known production mavens, are hidden marvels of classically trained talent powerhouses whose names you may have never heard. That's why Mike Heron started BeatHustle. Along with his roster of producer geniuses, which include G Koop, Leon Michaels, Antman Wonder, KILL Beats, Beat Butcher and IV the Polymath, there have been the “wizards behind the curtain” of hits that came from artists like Migos, Rihanna, Jay-Z and Travis Scott.

In addition to building awareness around the unsung heroes behind today’s hits, Heron is trying to connect up-and-coming artists looking for original melodies and brands looking to access samplings that are not cost prohibitive with new talent.

