How This Entrepreneur Turned His Passion for Photography Into a Successful Business

Grady Brannan, renowned photographer and inspirational artist, provides insights on how his photography hobby evolved into a business, as well as a journey full of new learning experiences.

November 29, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all have passions, but too few of us are able to turn that passion into profit, much less a rewarding career. In this video, photographer Grady Brannan discusses the resistance he experienced as a young marketing entrepreneur, before finding his niche as a videographer and photographer for the world’s biggest musicians.

Brannan shares what his journey has taught him, including the importance of relationship management as an artist and how the ability to take criticism allows us to progress in anything that we pursue. He emphasizes his role as a documentarian, as well as a mentor to aspiring artists and photographers. Learn more about Brannan and his work here.

Related: How to Raise Your Game to Get the Job You Want