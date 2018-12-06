How Magic Johnson and Hulk Hogan's Agent Fell So Far
You might have a habit that is impairing your ability to excel, but changing those habits can be a struggle. In this video, Darren Prince, founder and CEO of Prince Marketing Group, as well as the author of the new book Aiming High, shares his personal struggles with opiate addiction, as well as how he turned around his career in sports.
Prince covers the attitude and mindset that are needed to persevere in a competitive realm such as the sports industry, as well as things he learned as a young entrepreneur and guidance that he received from sports legends, such as Magic Johnson.
