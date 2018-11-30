Personal Finance

Avoid These Major Money-Draining Habits for People in Their 30s

Set good precedents for your financial health.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After moving past your 20s, your 30s can serve as the time to form healthy financial habits and think about the future. This time to move away from living paycheck to paycheck can open you up to new ways to spend your money. The true test of your 30s will be whether you can avoid allowing social obligations to get to you. 

Some of these money-draining habits can include certain expensive purchases, such as an expensive car or an expensive house. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town admits he can fall into these traps, as well. He remembers impulsively buying a Jaguar car, a flashy purchase he eventually grew tired of in a matter of weeks. 

This tendency also goes along with buying a home that is too far outside of your price range. The stress from putting all your money into paying off a house that is too expensive can affect the quality of your life and relationships. 

Moreover, another common trap is spending too much on eating out and entertainment. Instead, try to decisively choose what activities you want to save up for; that way you can savor the experiences when they occur. 

At the end of the day, keeping your budget less than your income is the best way to manage your finances.

Click the video to learn more.

Related: Thinking of Buying Property? Here's Why Continuing to Rent May Be Your Smartest Choice.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Finance

3 Trouble-Free Tips to Help You Build Up Your Savings

Personal Finance

Make Quicker Progress Towards Your Savings Goals With These 3 Tips

Personal Finance

Why Positive Thinking Can Lead to Life-Long Positive Money Habits