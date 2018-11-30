Entrepreneur LIVE!

Finding Your Next Big Idea and Seeing It Through

The big ideas are already there, but are you listening to them?
Entrepreneur Staff
There's never been a better time to grow your brand and business. That's what lacrosse player and entrepreneur Paul Rabil told the audience at Entrepreneur Live, citing new media and technology as key factors in rapid growth.

But, how do you get started? Do you have an idea that you're excited enough to sacrifice for? If not, this panel -- which features Rabil, NFL player and creative expert Martellus Bennett and travel pioneer Evita Robinson -- might help you come up with something new.

If you already have your great idea, the panel might help you see that vision through and achieve your goals. Watch the video to learn more. 

