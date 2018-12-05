Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 12: What Are You Going to Do With Our $400,000?

The judges hear some excellent pitches, but only manage to come to an agreement with one startup.
Getting funded isn't easy. Getting the money you need to scale your idea into a big-time business isn't easy. If you want proof, just watch this week's Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

The final episode of Season 3 introduces startups from the tech, fitness and beauty industries, and every one of them has some pretty impressive numbers. An app that shares public Wi-Fi accessibility boasts millions of downloads, and a cosmetic company has already placed its offerings in thousands of stores across the country. Each of the startups already has some measure of success, but the judges can help them reach the next level.

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 10: 'I Don't Know If I Can Drop F-Bombs on Elevator Pitch'

However, only one startup manages to stand out from the competitive field and get that much-needed investment. To find out which one, stream this week’s Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing streams Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on FacebookYouTube and IGTV.

