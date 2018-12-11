Success Stories

Finding the Right Partner to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Clothing Line

Robert Goldman and Robert Godley, founders of the iconic Psycho Bunny clothing brand, share secrets to creating a successful business partnership.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Robert Goldman and Robert Godley, founders of the inconic Psycho Bunny clothing brand, discuss some of the struggles the company faced and the origins of their logo design. The pair discuss the evolution of their clothing brand, why entrepreneurs need to give back to their communities, as well as how to leverage your passion for more success.

