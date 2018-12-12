Success Strategies

Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur

The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, writer and subject of this video from Entrepreneur Network parter MaRS Discovery District, Margaret Atwood has a few insights on the importance of a clean planet and the questions women can ask to further the cause.

Atwood shares that in order to achieve a cleaner world, its inhabitants must respect the mission and declare themselves willing to pitch in. Female cleantech entrepreneurs and women interested in keeping a clean planet can benefit by asking questions that are different than others. Considering the welfare of children and the lives of those not yet on the planet is a perspective on a clean planet women can consider. This is in contrast to thinking about money as having a greater importance than a cleaner planet.

Atwood participates in the Women in Cleantech Challenge as a judge. Click the video to hear more from Atwood and MaRS Discovery District.

Related: How This Founder Overcame Roadblocks When Launching a Financial Services Business Just After the Recession

