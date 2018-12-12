Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur

The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.

December 12, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, writer and subject of this video from Entrepreneur Network parter MaRS Discovery District, Margaret Atwood has a few insights on the importance of a clean planet and the questions women can ask to further the cause.

Atwood shares that in order to achieve a cleaner world, its inhabitants must respect the mission and declare themselves willing to pitch in. Female cleantech entrepreneurs and women interested in keeping a clean planet can benefit by asking questions that are different than others. Considering the welfare of children and the lives of those not yet on the planet is a perspective on a clean planet women can consider. This is in contrast to thinking about money as having a greater importance than a cleaner planet.

Atwood participates in the Women in Cleantech Challenge as a judge. Click the video to hear more from Atwood and MaRS Discovery District.

Related: How This Founder Overcame Roadblocks When Launching a Financial Services Business Just After the Recession

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.