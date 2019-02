Thad Sheely had a long and winding journey to become COO of an NBA team.

February 19, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Thad Sheely, the Chief Operating Officer of the Atlanta Hawks, discusses with David Meltzer the winding journey he took from the finance industry to working in the NBA. Sheely also shares his thoughts on the evolution of sports business and the social impact that teams have on the communities around them.

Related: Breaking Through on the PGA Tour After 187 Tries