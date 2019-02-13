Success Stems From Self-Belief, so Own Your Power as a Woman Entrepreneur

if you want to make something of yourself, you have to believe in yourself.

February 13, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Stephanie McLean, the Founder of Trendy Treat, talks about how she always wanted to become an entrepreneur, in part, because it meant taking something she's passionate about and running with it.

Women, McLean notes, generally have more power than they believe they are capable of. McLean also shares that if she were to start a new business today, she would start by organizing a board and then beginning to raise capital.

