There's a New Version of Tinder Made Just for Cattle (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.

February 14, 2019 1 min read

Finding the right match is hard for everyone -- including cows. That why a U.K.-based company has launched Tudder, a "Tinder for cattle" that matches cows and bulls from over 42,000 farms for breeding purposes.

Prime Time Sports, a sporting goods store in Colorado Springs, Colo., was forced to close after pulling all Nike items from its shelves in protest of Colin Kaepernick's taking a knee during the National Anthem. “Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being gas station without gas,” said owner Stephen Martin.

Everyone's favorite Russian falling-block-puzzle game is back! Riding the wave of popularity of battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, Tetris 99 allows, yes, 99 competitors to compete at once. The game is now available on the Nintendo Switch as a free download.

