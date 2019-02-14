My Queue

3 Things To Know

There's a New Version of Tinder Made Just for Cattle (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

Finding the right match is hard for everyone -- including cows. That why a U.K.-based company has launched Tudder, a "Tinder for cattle" that matches cows and bulls from over 42,000 farms for breeding purposes.

Prime Time Sports, a sporting goods store in Colorado Springs, Colo., was forced to close after pulling all Nike items from its shelves in protest of Colin Kaepernick's taking a knee during the National Anthem. “Being a sports store without Nike is kind of like being gas station without gas,” said owner Stephen Martin.

Everyone's favorite Russian falling-block-puzzle game is back! Riding the wave of popularity of battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, Tetris 99 allows, yes, 99 competitors to compete at once. The game is now available on the Nintendo Switch as a free download.

Watch the previous 3 Things video: Jack Dorsey Picks Elon Musk as 'Most Exciting' User, Amazon Buys Eero and Prices Spike at Whole Foods

