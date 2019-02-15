My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon Live Launched Its New-and-Improved Live Shopping Stream

Plus, Bumble launches a feature called Spotlight and Haagen-Dazs has announced the release of its new alcohol-infused ice cream.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon Live launched its new and improved live shopping stream. The live shopping stream will allow Brands, influencers, and products to drive their Live content and showcases products ranging from technology to household items. Viewers can ask hosts questions through the new app much like you would through Instagram.

Bumble, the dating app that competes with Tinder, launches a feature called Spotlight. This paid feature allows users to bump their profile to the front of the queue in order to be seen by more people to up their dating game. To use the Spotlight feature, Bumble users must pay two coins.  Each coin is 99 cents in the U.S. 

As if ice cream could get any better, Haagen-Dazs has announced the release of its new alcohol-infused ice cream. The collection includes five new flavors of ice cream and also has a non-dairy option. Each product contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol per volume and will be available in grocery stores this April.

Related: Target Is Stocking Its Shelves With a Women's Shaving Startup

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur