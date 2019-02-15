Plus, Bumble launches a feature called Spotlight and Haagen-Dazs has announced the release of its new alcohol-infused ice cream.

February 15, 2019 2 min read

Amazon Live launched its new and improved live shopping stream. The live shopping stream will allow Brands, influencers, and products to drive their Live content and showcases products ranging from technology to household items. Viewers can ask hosts questions through the new app much like you would through Instagram.

Bumble, the dating app that competes with Tinder, launches a feature called Spotlight. This paid feature allows users to bump their profile to the front of the queue in order to be seen by more people to up their dating game. To use the Spotlight feature, Bumble users must pay two coins. Each coin is 99 cents in the U.S.

As if ice cream could get any better, Haagen-Dazs has announced the release of its new alcohol-infused ice cream. The collection includes five new flavors of ice cream and also has a non-dairy option. Each product contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol per volume and will be available in grocery stores this April.

