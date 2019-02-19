Can Daily Meditation Actually Help You Make More Money?

Jack Canfield says you can welcome more abundance into your life with these affirmations.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about how to optimize your meditation to help you build personal wealth.

To optimize your meditation, Canfield offers these few tips to start:

Put yourself in a comfortable position. As you move through your meditation and concentrating on your breathing, elongate the time between each of your breaths, stretching out the time your inhale and exhale.

From there, Canfield leads you through a series of thoughts and ideas to help progress your meditation. By repeating a few positive affirmations, you can dictate the direction and purpose of your meditation. Such affirmations include "Abundance flows easily and effortlessly to me" and "I allow money to flow into my life."

In the words of Canfield, to attract more money and abundance into your life, work on your meditation habits.

