My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Health

Can Daily Meditation Actually Help You Make More Money?

Jack Canfield says you can welcome more abundance into your life with these affirmations.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about how to optimize your meditation to help you build personal wealth. 

To optimize your meditation, Canfield offers these few tips to start: 

  1. Put yourself in a comfortable position. 
  2. As you move through your meditation and concentrating on your breathing, elongate the time between each of your breaths, stretching out the time your inhale and exhale.

From there, Canfield leads you through a series of thoughts and ideas to help progress your meditation. By repeating a few positive affirmations, you can dictate the direction and purpose of your meditation. Such affirmations include "Abundance flows easily and effortlessly to me" and "I allow money to flow into my life."

In the words of Canfield, to attract more money and abundance into your life, work on your meditation habits.  

Click play to hear more.

Related: The Morning Routine That Can Completely Change Your Productivity Levels

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur