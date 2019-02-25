My Queue

Personal Development

How Daydreaming and Solitude Helped This Entrepreneur Become a Resourceful Problem-Solver

This business owner let his mind wander and saw results.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Jesse Itzler, Founder of The 100 Mile Group. 

Itzler talks about sitting in the corner as a child and losing himself to daydreaming. The absence of structured entertainment and activities contributed to Itzler posessing time to grow his entrepreneurial skills. 

The founder talks about how going through life with an independent streak forced him to solve a lot of problems on his own. According to Itzler, this structure-less alone time helped to him hone his problem-solving skills.

An ability to problem-solve is one of the traits he is grateful that was instilled within him. Itzler admits today's easy access to information can make problem-solving less of a chore but also less of chance to develop personally. 

Moreover, Itzler mentions a major milestone for himself: The ability to go from running just two miles to running 100 miles. Before running such a long race, the entrepreneur was unaware of the untapped potential within him.

Click the video to hear more.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

