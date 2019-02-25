How Daydreaming and Solitude Helped This Entrepreneur Become a Resourceful Problem-Solver

This business owner let his mind wander and saw results.

February 25, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Jesse Itzler, Founder of The 100 Mile Group.

Itzler talks about sitting in the corner as a child and losing himself to daydreaming. The absence of structured entertainment and activities contributed to Itzler posessing time to grow his entrepreneurial skills.

The founder talks about how going through life with an independent streak forced him to solve a lot of problems on his own. According to Itzler, this structure-less alone time helped to him hone his problem-solving skills.

An ability to problem-solve is one of the traits he is grateful that was instilled within him. Itzler admits today's easy access to information can make problem-solving less of a chore but also less of chance to develop personally.

Moreover, Itzler mentions a major milestone for himself: The ability to go from running just two miles to running 100 miles. Before running such a long race, the entrepreneur was unaware of the untapped potential within him.

