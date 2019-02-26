My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Culture

How a Set of Strong Company Values Drives Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

CEO Ashley Morris breaks down the importance of a strong company culture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a fast-casual and upscale fast-casual sandwich shop that makes a variety of hot and cold subs. Ashley Morris, the CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, has a strategy of hiring individuals with more smarts and experience than himself in order to generate a team with talent.

Keeping true to the company’s mission and values helps to bring about alignment within, and from that a culture is able to form and establish itself. Ashley explains that individuals gravitate towards a place where they feel a strong connection, especially regarding the value system of the company.

At Capriotti’s, Ashley wants to create a strong culture via their company values and wants to gather together individuals who think similarly about them. For more on Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Ashley Morris, watch the full interview.

Related: Here's a Marketer's Biggest Challenge in a Rapidly Evolving Marketplace

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur