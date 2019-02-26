How a Set of Strong Company Values Drives Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

CEO Ashley Morris breaks down the importance of a strong company culture.

February 26, 2019

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a fast-casual and upscale fast-casual sandwich shop that makes a variety of hot and cold subs. Ashley Morris, the CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, has a strategy of hiring individuals with more smarts and experience than himself in order to generate a team with talent.

Keeping true to the company’s mission and values helps to bring about alignment within, and from that a culture is able to form and establish itself. Ashley explains that individuals gravitate towards a place where they feel a strong connection, especially regarding the value system of the company.

At Capriotti’s, Ashley wants to create a strong culture via their company values and wants to gather together individuals who think similarly about them. For more on Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Ashley Morris, watch the full interview.

