3 Things To Know

Netflix Wins Big at the Oscars and Virgin Galactic Reaches for the Stars (60 Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read
  • Netflix had a big night at the Oscar's. The streamer took home 3 awards for Alfonso Cuarón's Roma.  
  • If you're a gadget fan, this is the week for you. Today, the Mobile World Congress begins in Barcelona. 
  • Virgin Galactic recently hit a milestone, successfully sending its first test passenger into sub-space, 55.85 miles above the Earth.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Nike High-Tops Split Open Mid-Game, Injuring Duke Basketball Superstar Zion Williamson

