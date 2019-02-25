Netflix Wins Big at the Oscars and Virgin Galactic Reaches for the Stars (60 Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
- Netflix had a big night at the Oscar's. The streamer took home 3 awards for Alfonso Cuarón's Roma.
- If you're a gadget fan, this is the week for you. Today, the Mobile World Congress begins in Barcelona.
- Virgin Galactic recently hit a milestone, successfully sending its first test passenger into sub-space, 55.85 miles above the Earth.
