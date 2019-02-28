The Property Brothers Talk Entrepreneurship, Risk-Taking, and the Value of Failure

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of Drew and Jonathan Scott at our March cover shoot, and what they have to say about creating your own success.

February 28, 2019 1 min read

As the stars of HGTV's hit show Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott have spent their careers conquering the worlds of entertainment, real estate, and design. They've learned plenty of lessons along the way -- primarily that they're more powerful as a pair. To perfect their relationship as partners, they've figured out how to best divide and conquer the many facets of their business operation. And they've realized that passion is worthless unless it comes with a willingness to take risks and fail.

In the above video, the Scotts outline their thoughts on entrepreneurship, but to read more about the dynamic duo, check out our March cover story, The Property Brothers' Business Empire Depends on One Thing: Their Very Strong Partnership.