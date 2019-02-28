My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Partnerships

The Property Brothers Talk Entrepreneurship, Risk-Taking, and the Value of Failure

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of Drew and Jonathan Scott at our March cover shoot, and what they have to say about creating your own success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

As the stars of HGTV's hit show Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott have spent their careers conquering the worlds of entertainment, real estate, and design. They've learned plenty of lessons along the way -- primarily that they're more powerful as a pair. To perfect their relationship as partners, they've figured out how to best divide and conquer the many facets of their business operation. And they've realized that passion is worthless unless it comes with a willingness to take risks and fail. 

In the above video, the Scotts outline their thoughts on entrepreneurship, but to read more about the dynamic duo, check out our March cover story, The Property Brothers' Business Empire Depends on One Thing: Their Very Strong Partnership. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur