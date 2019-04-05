3 Success Strategies for Balancing Your Day Job and Side Hustle

Here are some great tips for pulling off the day job/side hustle balancing act.

April 5, 2019 2 min read

Balancing a full-time job with a side gig isn’t easy, but it can be financially and emotionally rewarding -- you’re doing what you want to do and getting paid for it! Here are 3 tips for pulling off the delicate balancing act of starting your dream business while maintaining a day job:

Put your family to work. Answering phones, responding to customer feedback, putting together orders. Extra hands and brains can save you time, preserve energy, and keeps everyone involved rather than you disappearing behind a laptop every night. When you’re at work, be at work. Meaning, focus on the tasks at your day job. Do what you’re being paid to do. Trying to sneak in your own stuff on the company dime is dishonest and stressful, and you won’t be giving either your job or your side hustle your best effort. Take advantage of time zone differences. If you do business with people in other states or countries, make the time differences work to your advantage by scheduling early or late meetings that don’t interfere with your regular work hours. Bonus tip: get rest when you can!

These tips and many more come from Start Your Own Business. Check it out and other great resources at the Entrepreneur Bookstore.