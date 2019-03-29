My Queue

7 Characteristics of a Great Networker

Here are seven characteristics of a great networker.
7 Characteristics of a Great Networker
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Networking is about building mutually beneficial business relationships. So what makes someone a great networker? 

Being a good listener, having a positive attitude, helping others, being sincere, following up, being trustworthy and being approachable are the seven characteristics of a great networker.

Each of these characteristics tie into the notion of farming not hunting. 

Do you have any of these characteristics? Find more networking tips in Networking Like a Pro: Turning Contacts into Connections by Ivan Misner and Brian Hilliard.

