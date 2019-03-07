3 Customer-Service Tips That Will Ensure Repeat Business (60-Second Video)
Here's how to treat your customers right.
- You never have a second chance to make a first impression. Be sure the very first training every new employee receives is in customer service. Anything less than exceptional customer service is your fault.
- Don’t keep your standards a secret. Truly outstanding businesses don’t just make up slogans -- they let their customers know what they’re up to, and put themselves and their employees in the hot seat by doing so.
- Don’t rely on the absence of customer complaints as your standard. You have to determine the appropriate definition of “exceptional” and train and coach accordingly.
These great tips and more can be found in No B.S.: Ruthless Management of People & Profits.