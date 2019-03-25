My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

3 Tips for Using Humor to Get Your Business Noticed (60-Second Video)

Here's how to unleash the power of funny.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read
  • Your customers like to laugh as much as you do. Everyone faces an onslaught of social media, email and marketing messages both on- and off line. Adding a touch of humor will help to capture your target’s attention.
  • Laughter is a reaction, and reactions are engagement. Engagement lifts the awareness of a brand and typically gets it talked about and remembered.
  • Humor is the best way to go viral. What makes a video go viral are often the stupid, obnoxious, extreme, crazy, stunt-laden and hilarious things about it.

These great tips and more can be found in Market Like You Mean It.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur