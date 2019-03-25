3 Tips for Using Humor to Get Your Business Noticed (60-Second Video)
Here's how to unleash the power of funny.
- Your customers like to laugh as much as you do. Everyone faces an onslaught of social media, email and marketing messages both on- and off line. Adding a touch of humor will help to capture your target’s attention.
- Laughter is a reaction, and reactions are engagement. Engagement lifts the awareness of a brand and typically gets it talked about and remembered.
- Humor is the best way to go viral. What makes a video go viral are often the stupid, obnoxious, extreme, crazy, stunt-laden and hilarious things about it.
These great tips and more can be found in Market Like You Mean It.