Use These Simple Exercises to Train Your Brain to Focus on Your Goals

Start by looking backward at some of your proudest accomplishments.

March 7, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd outlines some of the activities he uses to get his mind back to his goals.

The first activity Voogd uses is looking at his past accomplishments to see which he take the most pride in. Another activity is looking at what he is grateful for -- Voogd says that if he can't find anything to be grateful for, this may be a sign he is too focused on himself.

When you wake up, you should have five distinct things that you are excited about. If you don't, this may be a sign that you are stuck in a routine.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Why Sheer Energy Can Be the Most Important Asset for Young Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.