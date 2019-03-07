My Queue

Startups

Want to Start a Business in the U.S. Without Citizenship? This Is How One Entrepreneur Did It.

This Czech business owner speaks about the obstacles that unexpectedly popped up without citizenship.
VIP Contributor
Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur, CEO of Alley
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Setle CEO Daniel Cervenka, CEO of Setle (an online payment platform), speaks with Entrepreneur Network partner Alley about his most resilient moment.

Cervenka points to an early moment in the company's history, when it was set up inside an incubator and equipped with a grant from Google. At the time, Cervenka was also grappling with securing a visa to properly conduct his business.

Suddenly, Cervenka came up against barriers to start the business, since the undertaking was considered financially uncertain. Many tasks that would have been simple for a citizen became obstacles. However, getting past these obstacles helped the CEO develop a thicker skin and become more familiar with the difficulties of running a startup.

Click the video to hear more. 

