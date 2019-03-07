Want to Start a Business in the U.S. Without Citizenship? This Is How One Entrepreneur Did It.

This Czech business owner speaks about the obstacles that unexpectedly popped up without citizenship.

March 7, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Setle CEO Daniel Cervenka, CEO of Setle (an online payment platform), speaks with Entrepreneur Network partner Alley about his most resilient moment.

Cervenka points to an early moment in the company's history, when it was set up inside an incubator and equipped with a grant from Google. At the time, Cervenka was also grappling with securing a visa to properly conduct his business.

Suddenly, Cervenka came up against barriers to start the business, since the undertaking was considered financially uncertain. Many tasks that would have been simple for a citizen became obstacles. However, getting past these obstacles helped the CEO develop a thicker skin and become more familiar with the difficulties of running a startup.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: The 2 Key Traits That Guide This Startup's Decisions

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.