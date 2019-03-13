How This Entrepreneur Became His Own Boss by Taking Financial Risks

Not all of your decisions will be perfect, but you can't let uncertainty stop you.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Andres Izquieta, CEO of Five Four Club.

Izquieta describes an entrepreneur as someone who not only thinks of a concept and executes it, but takes it one step further, recognizing a problem and solving it. The latter is especially impressive to Izquieta.

Izquieta notes that he always saw himself as an entrepreneur because as a child, he had a headstrong attitude and always wanted things in a specific way. If he couldn't, he'd find a different way.

The company's first round of funding followed an unconventional approach: The company's original stream of money came from maxed-out credit cards the team applied for as students.

