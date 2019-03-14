My Queue

Content Strategy

Why Video Is Still the Future and How You Can Maximize It

Peter Voogd sits down with a video expert to talk about why businesses can benefit from embracing video.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd discusses content with Sean Cannell, a Youtube expert who is particularly focused on the latest of video and online marketing.

Cannell talks about the fast-paced proliferation of video content, then recommends a few, simple strategies companies can use to fully embrace the video format. Cannell even points out that ignoring video can be irresponsible and can harm your business.

Click the video to hear more from Peter Voogd and Sean Cannell.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

