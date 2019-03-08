Rental Space Startup Blueground Raises $20 Million

Plus, there's a new air activated smartphone charger and Quip launches a toothbrush for kids.

Blueground, a startup disrupting the rental apartment space has raised $20 million! The round was led by VentureFriends. Blueground partners with big property owners to sign long-term leases for units. Then, it furnishes and rents out apartments with more flexible terms.

Ever get low battery anxiety when your phone is about to die? Well, there is a new startup that has developed a charging device that is powered by air. The Seattle based startup, Powerit, created the easy to charge device for smartphones and other lithium-ion-powered devices by using zinc-air chemistry, which is activated by simply pulling off an adhesive peel.

The dental care startup, Quip, has expanded its products! Quips has released a new product aimed toward kids. The toothbrush for kids has a non-slip grip plastic handle, smaller brush head, and new colors. The toothbrush for kids costs $25 for a brush head starter set with a flavored toothpaste subscription.

