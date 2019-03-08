My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women in Tech

How Tiffany Pham Went From Working Several Side Hustles to Running One of the World's Top Tech Platforms for Women

Founder and CEO Tiffany Pham shares how she built her company, Mogul, and discusses her new app with Jessica Abo.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tiffany Pham is a powerful combination of brilliance, kindness and creativity. What struck me the most about her when we connected was her genuine warmth and openness.

Pham wants you to remember that failures fuel us forward.

When you ask Pham how she got to where she is today, she shares the story of how a promise to her grandmother set her on a path to success and how she's overcome obstacles along the way. As you will learn from our interview, she learned how to code and developed the first version of Mogul (a tech platform for women) herself. 

Pham's passion for learning, helping others and doing whatever it takes to accomplish her goals has helped her create a tech platform that reaches millions of women per week. A graduate of Yale and Harvard Business School, she has received numerous awards for her work. Through her new app, available on May 1st and book Girl Mogul, which comes out on April 2nd, Pham hopes to inspire you no matter who you are, where you come from and help you not only define success, but also achieve it. 

Related: How a Nonprofit Started in a Broom Closet and Then Helped Thousands of African Children

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur