Is Running a Franchise Business Right for You? (60-Second Video)

Here are three ways to determine if being a franchise owner is right for you.

April 4, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wondering if becoming a franchise owner is the right move for you? Here are three things you can do to help you find out.

Check yourself. There’s a saying that becoming a franchise owner puts you in business “for yourself but not by yourself.” If you’re a “my way or the highway” type of person, franchising might not be for you. But if you want to start your own business with a built-in structure and support system, this could be the perfect fit. Reach out. Investigate industries that interest you and show signs of growth. Contact all of the franchise companies in your area that operate in those industries and ask for information. Any reputable company will be happy to send your information at no charge. Check their reputation. Check with the Better Business Bureau and also request a Dun & Bradstreet report to get details of the company’s financial standing. If you like what you see, you could be on your way to your next big adventure.

Watch the next 3 Things to Know video