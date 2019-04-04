My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Is Running a Franchise Business Right for You? (60-Second Video)

Here are three ways to determine if being a franchise owner is right for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Journalist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wondering if becoming a franchise owner is the right move for you? Here are three things you can do to help you find out.

  1. Check yourself. There’s a saying that becoming a franchise owner puts you in business “for yourself but not by yourself.” If you’re a “my way or the highway” type of person, franchising might not be for you. But if you want to start your own business with a built-in structure and support system, this could be the perfect fit.
  2. Reach out. Investigate industries that interest you and show signs of growth. Contact all of the franchise companies in your area that operate in those industries and ask for information. Any reputable company will be happy to send your information at no charge.
  3. Check their reputation. Check with the Better Business Bureau and also request a Dun & Bradstreet report to get details of the company’s financial standing. If you like what you see, you could be on your way to your next big adventure.

Watch the next 3 Things to Know video 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur