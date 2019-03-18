How These Co-Founders Scaled Their Business to Millions in Revenue

They started with one employee. By year three, they had 70.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett interviewed the co-founders of Gym Launch, Alex and Leila Hormozi, to find out how they grew their business from one employee to 70 (and $28 million in revenue) in just three years.

1. Serve the customer first

Alex says that while many people get trapped in a pricing competition, it ultimately boils down to serving the customer. We thought, "what if we threw away all concepts of cost ... and we just made the best program possible?"

Start with thinking of every possible way to give your customers a mind-blowing experience. The benefit to offering a high-ticket sale is that you will have margin leftover to surprise and delight your customers. Alex adds that you have to be good at what you're selling- you can't cut corners. Bring the value and the high-ticket customers will follow.

2. Qualify customers from the start

Leila Hormozi shares that in order to attract the right client from the get-go, you need to have polarizing marketing. Don't hold back on what the expectations are for your program or service. "If (someone) sees Alex on an ad, and they are tiptoeing around, not too confident of themselves, not going to work hard ... then they're going to be repelled by his marketing," Leila said. "We attract customers more like us so they are willing to work hard."

3. Leverage authentic testimonials

If you go to the Gym Launch website, you'll see dozens of what the Hormozi's call "ugly testimonials" -- they are screenshots of Facebook posts, imperfectly cropped photos and cell phone videos. This isn't by accident. "We're big on ugly testimonials," Alex says. "And it's because if I were to have a beautiful, professional photo of a circle with the quotes italicized, nobody would believe it." Instead, Alex recommends using a customer's Facebook profile or the image direct from their post.

Watch the full interview for more high-ticket sales strategies from Gym Launch.