Sales

8 Tips You Can Use to Improve Your Sales Numbers

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy presents a few tips for improving your sales.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you think about sales, you should start with an idea of how you can help your customer, not just convince them to buy. Next, you should focus on emotion, over logic. The human brain, Tracy explains, is naturally more receptive to respond to emotion. In this vein, focus on nailing your first impression, concentrating on emotions rather than delivering straight facts.

Cognitive dissonance. So, get people on-board with your pitch in the beginning, specifically by pointing out your offering can be useful to their person or save them time. 

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy.

