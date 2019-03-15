My Queue

The DNA Testing Company 23andMe Reveals a New Genetic Analysis

Plus, mobile app Hooch launches Hooch Black, and Yumi, a Los Angeles-based, baby-food subscription service has weekly plans starting at $35.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The DNA testing company 23andMe reveals a new genetic analysis. It will tell its customers if they have an elevated risk of developing the most common form of diabetes. Its new diabetes test uses something called a polygenic risk score. The test has not been cleared by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose type-2 diabetes. 

Hooch, the location-based subscription drinks mobile app launches Hooch Black. Hooch Black is the more expensive subscription that includes perks like hotel discounts and a concierge service. Hooch Black is $295 a year and you receive one drink every day with additional premium venues and cocktail options.

Yumi, a Los Angeles-based, baby-food subscription service is going to change the way parents think about nutrition. Yumi ships a selection of baby food with superfood ingredients like chia seeds and quinoa, directly to your front door. Yumi has weekly plans starting at $35 or a little under $6 a jar. 

