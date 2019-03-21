My Queue

Sales Strategies

Your Employees Will Work Harder If You Give Them This One Thing (and It's Not More Money)

Your employees want more than just an impressive salary.
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Enterpreneur Network partner Mike Phillips talks about one of his most trusted tactics: asking why your customers and employees do something.

Phillips points out that it's not always about the money. Instead, instilling a sense of purpose in your people can trump all other causes. Purpose will bring your staff joy and happiness, which are both terrific motivators. 

Click the video to hear more from Mike Phillips.

