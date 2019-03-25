My Queue

Cars

Does Driving a $250K Lamborghini Live Up to the Dream?

We commuted to work in the brand-new Urus to see what it's like behind the wheel of the world's fastest SUV.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

There's a non-scientific statistic that nine out of 10 entrepreneurs had a Lamborghini poster on their bedroom wall as kids. Ever since the Italian supercar manufacturer dropped the iconic Countach in 1974, the brand has been synonymous with raw power, jaw-dropping design and professional success.

Now the company is flipping the script once again with the release of an entirely brand-new vehicle: the Urus. Heralded as the first "super SUV," the 650-horsepower beast maintains all the trappings of a Lamborghini -- but now it can accomodate five passengers, travel offroad and even handle all your luggage. (Try squeezing more than a wallet into a Countach.)

Entrepreneur was given a Urus to drive for the weekend -- yes, the experience was as incredible as it sounds -- to determine whether or not the groundbreaking ride lives up to our childhood fantasies. Then we gave the SUV, which tops out at $250,000 when fully loaded, the ultimate test: a Monday-morning commute from Harlem to our midtown Manhattan office.

What was the verdict? Check out the video above and see for yourself.

