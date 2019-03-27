Do You Know When It's Time to Make a Pivot?

Successful entrepreneurs know how to recognize when the original plan is not working.

March 27, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with James Glover, one of the founders of marketing software business Coherent Path.

Glover and his co-founder first began working together at a software company, Memento. Eventually, they changed directions to perfecting an email platform for retail businesses.

Glover and his partner arrived at this decision by targeting a problem that needed real-time assistance. This, inevitably, helped the team grow revenue and improve the company.

Click the video to hear more from Glover about his entrepreneurial journey.

