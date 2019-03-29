How You Spend Your Money Sends a Message to the World

Put your money behind businesses that actually make a difference.

March 29, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains that you send a message to the rest of the world when you put your money behind certain causes. That's why it's important to do the research. You should know where your money will end up and whether or not it will align with your values. Take ownership of your investments, so that you are making decisions -- not your financial advisor.

To hear more about how your investments speak to others, click the video.

