Starbucks Announces a $100 Million Investment in a New Venture Fund

Starbucks announced a $100 million investment in a new venture fund with Valor Equity Partners. The new fund will give Starbucks a first look at food and retail start-ups. The fund plans to raise an additional $300 million from outside investors in the coming months.

Clark, a New York-based startup, is going to help educators set up and maintain their websites. Clark charges a fee up front for setting up the business, then charges a monthly fee for use of its software. Clark not only helps with the website creation, but also helps out with marketing and branding efforts.

Healthy food startup Good Culture will make you want to buy cottage cheese again! Good Culture uses simple ingredients you can actually pronounce. Good Culture has raised $17.8 million over four funding rounds.

