How Should a Leader Deal With Unexpected Rejection?

April 3, 2019 1 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Corey Gross, the CEO of financial technology company Sensibill. Gross speaks about a specific time when his business was experiencing several stops and starts. He talks about dealing with false hope and contracts that fell through at the last minute.

Those early events taught Gross the value of grit and perseverence.

