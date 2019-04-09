My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success Strategies

This Non-Profit Is Almost 100 Years Old. Its President Uses a 3-Word Slogan to Keep It Running Smoothly.

The mission of The Chicago Council On Global Affairs is to help people understand current world events and illustrate their relevance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Chicago Council On Global Affairs is an unbiased, non-profit, educational organization that will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its mission is to help people understand current world events and illustrate their relevance.

President Ivo Daalder strongly believes that he needs to be open and approachable to his staff in order to successfully lead. Understanding employees’ wants and needs is the key factor when deciding how to lead.

The biggest challenge that Daalder is currently facing is having enough revenue to cover expenses. By illustrating the importance of his firm’s mission, he has been able to mitigate this issue and benefitted from individual and corporate donations to expand his service outreach to a larger audience.

Using “Listen, Learn, and Lead” as a mantra for carrying out daily operations, Daalder is perpetually expanding his horizons and implementing new strategies and techniques to fulfill his firm’s daily objectives.

Learn more about Daalder and The Chicago Council On Global Affairs in the full video above.

Related: How Do You Differentiate Yourself From Your Competitors in a Crowded Industry?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur