This Non-Profit Is Almost 100 Years Old. Its President Uses a 3-Word Slogan to Keep It Running Smoothly.

April 9, 2019 2 min read

The Chicago Council On Global Affairs is an unbiased, non-profit, educational organization that will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary. Its mission is to help people understand current world events and illustrate their relevance.

President Ivo Daalder strongly believes that he needs to be open and approachable to his staff in order to successfully lead. Understanding employees’ wants and needs is the key factor when deciding how to lead.

The biggest challenge that Daalder is currently facing is having enough revenue to cover expenses. By illustrating the importance of his firm’s mission, he has been able to mitigate this issue and benefitted from individual and corporate donations to expand his service outreach to a larger audience.

Using “Listen, Learn, and Lead” as a mantra for carrying out daily operations, Daalder is perpetually expanding his horizons and implementing new strategies and techniques to fulfill his firm’s daily objectives.

Learn more about Daalder and The Chicago Council On Global Affairs in the full video above.

