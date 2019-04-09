My Queue

How Open Relationships and Psychadelics Have Shaped This Entrepreneur's Mindset

Gerard Adams and Aubrey Marcus talk about the role of open relationships and psychedelics in building his brand and business.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams continues his discussion and shadowing experience with Aubrey Marcus, a fitness guru and CEO of Onnit, a lifestyle brand based on a holistic health philosophy.

Marcus explains that he values a variety of experiences, which led him to explore open relationships and psychadelics. He and Adams talk about the nuances of being in different types of relationships and how those relationships can vary. 

To learn more about Marcus's lifestyle, watch the full video above.

Related: How This Fitness Guru Is Working to 'Optimize Life' Through His Holistic Health Routine

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel

